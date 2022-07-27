Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 27 July 2022
The death has occurred of Kieron Woods of Abbey Court, Carlingford, Louth
The death has occurred of Kieron Woods, Abbey Court, Carlingford, suddenly, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Kevin Beahan of Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardee, Co Louth
On July 24 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the AMU staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved father of James, father-in-law of Aislinn and proud grandad of Finn and Lucie-May. Predeceased by his parents James and Clare, brother Paddy and sister May Smith. Greatly missed by his nieces Una Smith, Maria Duffy, Anne Smith, Bernadette Daly and Laurie Molloy, James’ mum Carmel, relatives, wide circle of friends and his GAA family.
Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown on Wednesday July 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 28 at 2pm in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery, Ardee. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Ph: 01 2808882. House private please.
