Search

26 Jul 2022

Lisdoonan Vintage & Heritage Club to hold display show

Lisdoonan Vintage & Heritage Club to hold display show

Reporter:

Jason Newman

26 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Carrickmacross is hosting one of the largest “Working Vintage Displays” in all of Ireland this Bank Holiday Sunday 31st July 2022.

This show will be attended by people from the 32 counties of Ireland & abroad, all with a common interest in “Farming & Rural Life through the ages”.

This annual event started in 1993 and will be “Back to the Field” for the first time since 2019 because of Covid 19 restrictions.

The aim is to have a full working show with many attractions for all members of the public.

Young & old will have an opportunity to view Cutting of the Harvest (from Scythes through to horse-drawn binder & horse reaper); Reaping Mill; Threshing (3/4 Threshing Machines working, working on-the-day will be a 1932 Ransome Thrasher, 1st owned by Peader Gilsenan’s family from Maraghcloone); Hay Making (turning with forks, raked, lap-cocking & cocking hay; Potato planting & digging (showing all the old methods.)

Stationary engines will give a glimpse into times-past mainly before the wide use & availability of electricity, when they were used for to drive water pumps; thresher machines and all types of domestic appliances

The Autojumble section will interest people who are looking for specific items for predominantly Vintage cars & machinery from engines to Tilly lamps etc.

A wide variety of vintage tractors & cars will be on display and in all of the previous shows, this was a favourite for all the attendees.

Demonstrating their respective skills; James Collins the Tin Smith; Peter Connolly the Blacksmith & Tommy McMahon the

Woodturning will enthral their audiences with the items that were needed not so long ago.

There will be amusements for the young member that will attend. Entertainment will be provided by Carlingford based country singer “Ger Long”.

Along with “Ger” two comedy characters “Johnny & Molly” from Derry are sure to provide the laughter.

This promises to be a fun-filled show with plenty of action for everyone to enjoy!

Just 2 miles outside Carrickmacross on the old N2, look for the signs & enjoy the displays! Admission €10/adult; Children Free of Charge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media