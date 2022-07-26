Lisdoonan Vintage & Heritage Club to hold display show

Carrickmacross is hosting one of the largest “Working Vintage Displays” in all of Ireland this Bank Holiday Sunday 31st July 2022.

This show will be attended by people from the 32 counties of Ireland & abroad, all with a common interest in “Farming & Rural Life through the ages”.

This annual event started in 1993 and will be “Back to the Field” for the first time since 2019 because of Covid 19 restrictions.

The aim is to have a full working show with many attractions for all members of the public.

Young & old will have an opportunity to view Cutting of the Harvest (from Scythes through to horse-drawn binder & horse reaper); Reaping Mill; Threshing (3/4 Threshing Machines working, working on-the-day will be a 1932 Ransome Thrasher, 1st owned by Peader Gilsenan’s family from Maraghcloone); Hay Making (turning with forks, raked, lap-cocking & cocking hay; Potato planting & digging (showing all the old methods.)

Stationary engines will give a glimpse into times-past mainly before the wide use & availability of electricity, when they were used for to drive water pumps; thresher machines and all types of domestic appliances

The Autojumble section will interest people who are looking for specific items for predominantly Vintage cars & machinery from engines to Tilly lamps etc.

A wide variety of vintage tractors & cars will be on display and in all of the previous shows, this was a favourite for all the attendees.

Demonstrating their respective skills; James Collins the Tin Smith; Peter Connolly the Blacksmith & Tommy McMahon the

Woodturning will enthral their audiences with the items that were needed not so long ago.

There will be amusements for the young member that will attend. Entertainment will be provided by Carlingford based country singer “Ger Long”.

Along with “Ger” two comedy characters “Johnny & Molly” from Derry are sure to provide the laughter.

This promises to be a fun-filled show with plenty of action for everyone to enjoy!

Just 2 miles outside Carrickmacross on the old N2, look for the signs & enjoy the displays! Admission €10/adult; Children Free of Charge.