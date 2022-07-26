Gum Litter Taskforce hit the streets of Dundalk

The Gum Litter Taskforce Roadshow hit the streets of Dundalk on Friday following the launch of its national summer campaign on 20th June.

In this program, the GLT will collaborate with Louth County Council and local community groups to promote the responsible disposal of gum litter in the county's areas.

Over the summer months, the roadshow will visit over 30 local authorities across all four provinces to promote community-led education and awareness on gum litter.

Members of the Gum Litter Taskforce for Louth include representatives of the chewing gum industry; the Department of the Environment; Food and Drink Industry Ireland, Louth County Council representatives and members of local community groups.

Following on from campaigns in previous years, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Food Drink Ireland and the chewing gum industry highlighted the initiative’s success to date:

A remarkable 70% reduction in chewing gum litter since the campaign began in 2007.

Gum now accounts for 8% of all litter in Ireland compared to over 26% in 2007.

Just over one in four (27%) claim never to have dropped gum highlighting continued importance of gum litter awareness campaign to enact behavioural change.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, Minister Ossian Smyth, said: “The success of the Gum Litter Taskforce demonstrates the forward-thinking, joined up approach of industry, local communities and local government that is necessary to further drive the objective of changing the public’s gum disposal behaviour.”

To support the campaign, the GLT has created an education programme called 'Bin It!' that encourages students to dispose of litter responsibly, particularly gum litter.

Approximately 60 performances will be delivered annually to primary schools throughout the country, with an aim of visiting 180 schools by 2025.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Conor Keelan, who attended the launch, said: “The message couldn’t be simpler when it comes to gum and indeed all litter, ‘Bin It’.”