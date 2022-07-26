Search

26 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 26 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 26 July 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 26 July 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Jul 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Kevin Beahan of Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth

On 24 July 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the AMU staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved father of James, father-in-law of Aislinn and proud grandad of Finn and Lucie-May. Predeceased by his parents James and Clare, brother Paddy and sister May Smith.

Greatly missed by his nieces Una Smith, Maria Duffy, Anne Smith, Bernadette Daly and Laurie Molloy, James’ mum Carmel, relatives, wide circle of friends and his GAA family. 

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown on Wednesday 27 July from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 28 July at 2pm in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery, Ardee. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Ph: 01 2808882. House private please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Mannion of Blackridge, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly, at his residence, Michael, in his 68th year. Predeceased by his father James and mother Mary. Survived by his sister Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his cousin Rosaleen Callaghan, Drogheda Road, Ardee from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 27 July. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Nativity Ardee, arriving for funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) (Spud) Murphy late of Clann Chulainn Park, Farndreg and formerly of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James & Annie, sisters Hannah & Frances. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his son Stephen, Stephen’s Partner Anca, grandchildren Doireann, Isabelle and James, sister Bernadette, brothers James and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

Reposing in Dixon's Funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am, driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter driving to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall. E. Kehoe Dixon’s Funeral Directors T: 042 93 34240.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media