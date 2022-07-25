Search

25 Jul 2022

Plans progress for 50 homes at Armagh Road in Dundalk

Lismullen Grove

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Plans are progressing for 50 new homes across two developments at Lismullen Grove on the Armagh Road in Dundalk, with the provision of significant further information to Louth County Council by the developer in relation to the proposed developments.

OHMG (Rol) Limited have applied to the local authority for planning permission for the development of 50 new homes on the unfinished housing development over two phases. The developer has made two separate concurrent planning applications for the developments.

Planning permission is being sought for 36 new houses in the application which represents the third phase of the housing development at the site and comprises 24 terrace and 12 semi-detached dwellings ranging in height from one-two storeys. All dwellings have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes. Vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to 'Lismullen Grove' off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Baron's Way.

In the application which represents the fourth phase of the development, planning permission is sought for 14 new two-storey semidetached dwellings. All dwellings have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes. Vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to 'Lismullen Grove' off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Alyson's Green and Alyson's Avenue.

A decision is now due on both applications by 9 August 2022.

Local News

