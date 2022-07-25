Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 July 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (née Melia) of Mullacurry, Dromin, Dunleer, Co Louth

In her 94th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Medical 1, Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, surrounded by her family. Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Jean, Pat, Mary, Eithne, Kenneth, Bernadette and Colm.

Predeceased by her sons Kevin and Peter, sister Bernadette and brothers Kevin, John and Anthony. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Eugene, John and Brendan, daughters-in-law Noeleen, Debbie, Nuala and Linda, brothers Joe and Michael, sisters Winnie and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Pat and Nuala Byrne, Mullacurry, Dromin on Tuesday from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Saint Finian’s Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Geraghty of Castleview Carrigtwohill & formerly of Dowdallshill Dundalk, Co Louth



On July 23rd 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the GEMS Ward staff at Cork University Hospital. Kevin, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Susan (Rohan), Denis, Roy, Darren and Tara (Cotter). Loving grandad of Sean, Emma, Ciara, Cecilie, Jamie, Matthew, Kon, Daniel and Kim, brother of Sean, Ann and the late Maura, Kitty, Rita and Anthony.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, sons in-law Michael and Seamus, daughters in-law, Pia, Kay and Lynn, grandchildren, brothers in-law, Christy Crosbie and Pat Casey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Also remembering his former colleagues in the Irish Defence Forces.

Kevin will repose at O’Farrell’s Funeral Home Riverside Way Midleton on Monday from 5.30pm – 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church Carrigtwohill, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery Carrigtwohill.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Harry Murtagh of Clonlura, Clones, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth



Retired Garda Síochána. Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Breege (formerly Watters, nee Rice), dear father of Tommy (Watters), Yvonne (Quinn) and Fiona (O’Hanlon), adored grandfather of Tina , Alan, Shannon, Hugh and Dylan and great-grandfather of Morgan.

Predeceased by his parents Robert and Elizabeth, brothers PJ and Bobby and sister Margaret. He will be greatly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Gerard and Seán, sisters Kitty (Gavin) and Jean (Connolly), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Tina’s husband Anthony, Shannon’s boyfriend Brian, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at his home, 1 Railway Terrace, Carrick Road, Dundalk from 2pm-9pm on Monday, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will proceed, driving, via The Crescent and Town Centre to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.



Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care, donations box and envelopes at the home and Church. House private on Tuesday, please.

May he rest in peace