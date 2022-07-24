Louth town makes it to the last 5 in the race to find Best Places to Holiday in Ireland

Carlingford has been named as one of the ‘Five Best Places to Holiday in Ireland’ and is now in with a chance to win the overall title of ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’.

The other four finalists hoping to win that crown are Achill in Mayo, Inisbofin in Galway, The Burren in Clare, and The Causeway Coast / Portrush in Antrim.

The Irish Times ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’ competition, which is in association with Fáilte Ireland, began in early May when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite holiday destination on the island of Ireland.

Here’s what the judges had to say about the town.

Carlingford Co. Louth – ‘Activity Central’

"One of only three natural fjords in Ireland, looking out on the Mourne Mountains and framed by the Cooley Mountains, this is among the most eye-popping locations on the east coast. A rare blend of medieval buildings and 20th and 21st-century additions, the town itself is as beautiful as the landscape in which it sits. Whether paddleboarding, ziplining, golfing or walking the 40Km Táin Way or any of the other many hill and mountain trails, you’ll never run out of things to do here."

Over the course of the summer, close to 1,200 members of the public nominated hundreds of locations in every county in Ireland for the title of ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’.

Two weeks ago, the long list of ‘Best 20 Places to Holiday in Ireland’ was published and this has now been reduced to five. The overall winner will be named next week, over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The competition last took place in 2013 when the Loop Head Peninsula in County Clare emerged as the eventual winner.

Every nominated location in this year’s competition was considered by a panel of judges on a range of criteria including natural amenities, built environment, sustainability, tourism services, diversity, a warm welcome for visitors, transport links, accommodation supply, cost and of course the X factor.

The Chair of the Judging Panel, Conor Goodman from The Irish Times said selecting the five finalists from the long list had been extremely difficult.

“The competition has really highlighted the natural beauty, excellent quality, and the sheer variety of our holiday locations, as is clear from our five finalists. It has also generated debate about the different types of visitor experience which are available here and highlighted important issues such as sustainability, accessibility and attractability.”

“At a time when inflation is at record levels, cost and value have to be key considerations for anyone planning a holiday in Ireland, as they were for the judges in this competition.”