Irish Water advises of essential maintenance works and disruption in Dundalk

Irish Water say they are working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential water mains flushing works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Dundalk.

The works are scheduled to take place at various locations between Monday, 25 July and Wednesday, 14 September.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the Water Network Maintenance Programme, customers in several areas may experience some temporary water disruptions including low water pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods during the works.

Works will be carried out in five phases with Phase 1 scheduled from Monday, 25 July to Wednesday, 3 August, impacting customers on the Dublin Road (Langfield, Mullaharlin Park, Mullaharlin Road, Carlinn Hall, Naughtons Close, College Heights, Priorland Grove, Glenwood, Muirhevna, and Mourne View).

Phase 2 is scheduled for Thursday, 4 August to Friday, 12 August impacting customers in Muirhevna Mor (Finnabar Industrial Estate, Slievroe Crescent, Drive 1, Drive 2, Villas 1, Villas 2, Villas 3, Park 1, Crescent 1, Crescent 2, Mourne Vale, Maple Close, Seafield Lawns, Avenue Park, Avenue Road, Medebawn, Avondale Park, and Meadow View).

Phase 3 is scheduled also in Muirhevna Mor on Monday, 15 August to Wednesday, 24 August in the following areas; (Grange Close, Sliabh Foy Park, Glenmore Park, Grange Drive, Hoeys Lane, Aghameen Park, Finnabar Crescent, Clontygora Court, Doolargy Avenue, College Manor, and Rockfield).

Phase 4 is scheduled from Thursday, 25 August to Friday, 2 September on Avenue Road (Blackwater Court, Dunemore, Greenacres, Laurel Grove, Afton Drive, Oaklawns, Villa Park, St Alphonsus Road, Cluan Enda).

Phase 5 is scheduled from Monday, 5 September to Wednesday 14 September on Tom Bellew Avenue (Woodville Manor, Claddagh Park, Garrybawn, Ashford Crescent, Woodbury Gardens, Greenfield Court, Ashbrook, Waterville Crescent, Ashbrook Ave).

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands that essential maintenance works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.”

Michael added:

“Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

In the event of unforeseen changes to the programme of maintenance works, Irish Water and Louth County Council will notify immediately.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.