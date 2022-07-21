Search

21 Jul 2022

Sean O Mahonys Club Notes: Big wins recorded by Senior and underage sides

Tomas Rice Sean O'Mahonys

Sean O'Mahony's Thomas Rice in action in the league earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

reporter

21 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Senior Team Update 

The Sean O'Mahony's Senior team had a fantastic win over St Fechins in Termonfeckin in warm conditions on Saturday evening on a scoreline of 0-7 to 3-10. The lads from the Quay got off to a flyer with the ever reliable Stephen Kilcoyne kicking the first four points of the game, three from from frees.

Kyle Carroll added a wonderful point from the left wing before the home side found their range with two points from play. Kilcoyne then weaved though the Fechins defence and buried the ball into the bottom right hand corner to give his side a six point lead and it was still only midway through the opening half.

The Fechins did tack on a solidarity free, but then Terry Kelly and Brian McGuirk landed two beauties between the posts, before Kilcoyne knocked over a close in free to leave the O'Mahony's ahead by eight points at the break, 1-8 to 0-3.

The Dundalk side were first out the blocks on the resumption, finding space in the full forward line, first for Terry Kelly and then Stephen Kilcoyne to race through one on one with the keeper. Both men rifled the ball into the net to kill the game off as a contest.

Thomas Rice landed a long range free and Stephen Kilcoyne kicked his 8th score in another productive outing for the clinical marksman. The Termonfeckin side kicked the last four points of the game but never looked like getting the goals they needed and the O'Mahony's lads travelled home very satisfied with a 12 point win.

Team & Scorers: Kevin Brennan, Robbie Galligan, John O'Brien, Stephen Kettle, Sean Cassidy, Kian McEvoy, Thomas Rice 0-1 Free, Conor Martin, Gareth Hall, Brian McGuirk 0-1, Ben McLaughlin, Kyle Carroll 0-1, Shane Brennan, Stephen Kilcoyne 1-6(0-4 Frees), Terry Kelly  1-1. Subs Used: Ciaran Jamison, Conor Mackin, Vinny Smyth, Mark Agnew.

Underage Teams

Well done to our U15's who had a brilliant win over league leader's Baile Talun on the Point Road last week. Trailing by 1-7 to 1-3 on the changeover they had it all to do in the second half.

They took control of the game on the restart, keeping possession much better and kicking a further 3-4 points to leave a final scoreline of 4-7 to 2-8. That means a 3rd place finish in the league table for great group of players. 

Two days later an understrenght Sean O'Mahony's U13's were well beaten by a very strong O'Connells/Stabannon side on the Point Road in the league semi-finals.

Dundalk athlete dominates proceedings at World Championships

Two Louth GAA clubs make big Managerial Appointments

Golf Classic

The Sean O'Mahony's 25th annual Golf Classic will be held tommorrow, once again in Greenore Golf Club. This event is one of our main fundraisers and it is really important that Club members and supporters try to make it as successful as possible.

Teams are €160 euro and its €100 euro to sponsor a green. If you, or your company could organise a team or sponsor a green for €100, it would be greatly appreciated. Ring Colm on 0872791774 or Martin on 0861554118 for more details.

Pop Up Shop

The club are opening a Pop Up Shop on July 25th in the Longwalk Shopping Centre with funds raised going to our underage section. All donations of ornaments, giftsets, glassware, pictures, lamps, furniture, handbags etc would be greatly appreciated and can into dropped the Clubhouse during the week. Any queries ring Eamon on 0862679163.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media