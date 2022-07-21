Search

21 Jul 2022

Irish Water to begin to take full control of Louth water management early next year

Irish Water to begin to take full control of Louth water management early next year

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

At July's monthly meeting of Louth County Council Fianna Fail councillor John Sheridan queried whether the move to take the pumping station at Cavanhill in Knockbridge marked the beginning of other water maintenance duties moving back to the council’s remit?

“The next big project I know we’re all focused on is the Greenmount project and I know we’d have a lot more confidence with Louth County Council doing the work, I know locally its Louth County Council people that I get the most response from and the impediments put in by Irish Water for the most basic of connections is unbelievable and I’d follow support a move back."

In reply Chief Executive Joan Martin said that this was “absolutely not” the case and that she expected the council to be “entirely out of water” sometime in the early part of next year if not sooner.

“There's agreement at a national level and the move is to not only not to renew SLAs (Service Level Agreement) but to end the current round of SLAs ahead of schedule.

“So I would expect Irish Water to be entirely taking over on a gradual basis over months, probably in the early part of next year taking over staffing and then taking over everything fairly quickly.

“I'd imagine that we could be in the first run of councils to transition entirely over to Irish Water and that our involvement in water services, apart from a small involvement in rural water services, will end completely, despite no actual time frame, sooner rather than later.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media