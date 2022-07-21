Louth pharmacies sign up to help victims of domestic abuse

36 pharmacies across Louth have signed up to a new initiative to help victims suffering from domestic abuse. Safe Ireland has collaborated with the Irish Pharmacy Union to roll-out the Safe Pharmacy initiative, which is a community response to support women who are suffering from domestic violence.

Participating pharmacies will provide a safe confidential space where a victim can contact a local support service or can reach out to An Garda Síochána for emergency support.

Louth Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan commented on the initiative stating:

"This is a fantastic idea, and I am in no doubt will assist many people. It is so difficult for victims to gain the confidence to seek help. It is never simple or easy. So to have another safe place to go means so much. The idea that someone in danger can go to their local pharmacy a place that is used so regularly is amazing.

Nationwide over 800 pharmacies have decided to take part in this initiative and participating pharmacies will provide access to a phone in a private consultation room and contact details for local support services. This will allow victims to make that important call, for example, to a family member, local specialist domestic violence services or An Garda Síochána.

Senator McGreehan continued:

"I congratulate the pharmacies in Louth who have so far agreed to partake in this initiative. Pharmacists are often the frontline for many issues, our pharmacists are highly respected and trusted in our community. I just want to remind people that if you need help remember the Safe Pharmacy and also Women’s Aid Dundalk is an incredible organisation who are always there offering assistance to so many."