Search

20 Jul 2022

Timeline for new electric car chargers sought at monthly council meeting

Timeline for new electric car chargers sought at monthly council meeting

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 Jul 2022 8:30 PM

Green Party councillor Marianne Butler sought an update on the FASTER border project at July’s monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

The project seeks to install 73 electric charger points across the border region by 2023.

“This project has been a long time in the making, we first applied for funding back in the summer of 2019 and it was officially launched last August so I suppose it’s in danger of being called the ‘slower’ project if it takes any long.”

“So how long for these really important chargers to be placed all along those border counties?”

Fine Gael councillor John Reilly further queried the proposed locations of the Louth chargers.

In response Director of services Catherine Duff said she felt that the project was making good progress since the council stepped in and took the project over from state agencies.

Councillor Eileen Tully remarked that it was “imperative” that the chargers were installed as soon as possible as there simply were not enough in the country and lack of provision would lead to “people going off buying electric cars.”

Chief Executive Joan Martin commented that the provision of chargers was not the responsibility of the local authority and that the FASTER project along with another for on street charge points within towns came about as a result of the Council applying for specific funding from the government “but generally it is not our responsibility, what we’ve done in the county development plan is put a framework around it.”

She did say that the provision of chargers was taken into consideration when reviewing the planning applications for new housing estates but the council saw its role as one of “policy and facilitation rather than actual provision, which I think the private sector will take up eventually.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media