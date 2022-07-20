Gardai investigate after Dundalk GAA pitch damaged

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a the Naomh Moninne Hurling Club in Toberona, at approximately 5pm on the 10th July 2022.
A recently seeded pitch was torn up by what gardai believe to be a scrambler bike, causing extensive damage.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400.
