Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

A cooler day with any lingering rain clearing to the east in the morning, followed by well scattered showers.
The showers will become more isolated in the afternoon but it will remain quite cloudy with just occasional sunny spells breaking through.
Temperatures around normal with highs of 18 to 21 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
Wednesday night will be generally dry with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with a few mist patches developing in a light breeze.
