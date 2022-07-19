Dundalk gardai arrest a man following Park Street assault

Dundalk gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 30s following an assault incident on Park Street in the early hours of Sunday 17th July.
He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court at 10:30am tomorrow morning, Wednesday 20th July.
It is believed the male victim had suffered facial injuries but was able to describe his alleged attacker.
Local gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.