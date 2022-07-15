Louth County Council seeking applications for Local Live Performance Scheme

Louth County Council are seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to avail of funding under the Local Live Performance Scheme.

The scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is to assist established professional artists, arts organisations/groups, producers and promoters to programme and present live performance events in County Louth during September and October. It is expected that the scheme will provide successful applicants the opportunity to deliver new activities, beyond the scope of their core activity or usual programme of events.

It is anticipated that grant award per event will fall between €2,500 and €10,000. Some higher awards may be considered up to a maximum of €20,000 if the scale and audience reach is deemed large enough. This funding scheme is aimed at supporting programming across Co. Louth which features a diverse range of multiple art forms.

Funding may be used to support fees for performers across all genres comprising of designers, technicians, crew, lighting and sound engineers, support staff and associated costs. It is expected that locally-based professional artists will feature as an element of each of the successful proposals. Applicants must demonstrate a track record, of a minimum of three years, in the programming and presentation of live events.

Louth County Council says it welcomes applications from individuals, groups and organizations that represent the diversity of Irish society. We encourage applications from all areas of the community. The local authority says it is committed to fair pay and a policy to Pay the Artist and asks that individuals, please refer to the Arts Councils policy on Paying the Artist when valuing their time as an artist and those collaborating with them. It adds that it is committed to projects that consider equality, inclusion, accessibility and diversity and that seek to include all voices of culture. It also encourages people to consider how they can target and engage with new / different audiences while planning their event.

Applications will be assessed on artistic ambition (30%), audience engagement (15%), feasibility (20%), track record (20%) and value for money (15%). For details of criteria and eligibility please see the guidelines on the website https://www.createlouth.ie/ latestnews/.