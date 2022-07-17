PHOTOS: Fairgreen House in Dundalk retains period charm

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Fairgreen House, a very impressive period property occupying a corner site at the junction of Fair green and Nicholas Street, presents an opportunity to acquire not only an enviable location but also a beautiful home.
This property, built c 1830, casts an imposing presence along this quiet street, yet its cheerful smart painted exterior adds a lovely charm. The window railings, as well as the impressive fanlight door and chamfered corner, immediately state Fairgreen House's period credentials. And inside as much as outside, the many original features come together to make a very charming home.
The guide price for this four bed detached house is €425,000. Contact Joanna Lavelle at Michael Lavelle Estate Agents on 042 933 5912 for more information
