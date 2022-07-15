Search

15 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 15 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

The death has occurred of Rose Perkins (née O'Hare) of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 14 July 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the love and tender care of Curam Care Home. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, sons Paul and Gerard (infancy). Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family daughters Monica and Pat, sons Thomas and Des.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anna Mackin (née Coleman) of Dromiskin Village., Dromiskin, Louth

On 14 July 2022. Anna beloved wife of Kevin, dear mother of Maria, Kenny, Seán, Kevin Barry, Joanne, Lorna and Fiona, loving nanny of Adam, Cian, Wayne, Aaron, Oisin, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Susan and Dominic and dear sister of Carmel, Edward and late Mel, Aidan and Margaret. Anna will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Aidan, Brian and Joe, daughter-in-law Sheila, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning by foot to St Peter’s Church, Dromiskin arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Roddy of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth

On 14 July 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family in the love and tender care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Clement and Eileen, brothers Bertie and Sheanie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family brothers Clement and Jimmy, sisters May, Carmel, Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in-law Willie Black, Jamsie Sheehy and Joe Halligan, sisters in-law Nuala and Geraldine and Jimmy's partner Pauline, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Friday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House strictly private by request.

May she rest in peace

 


 


 

 

