Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Hot conditions with temperatures widely reaching 26 to 29 degrees.
Temperatures of 30 or 31 degrees are possible in some parts.
Isolated showers may occur but for the most part it will be a dry and sunny day with light south to southeast winds.
Monday night will feel very warm as temperatures stay above 16 to 19 degrees.
It will be dry with light winds and mostly clear skies.
Christine Maher, Clinical Manager; Lynn Kerr; Gráinne Milne, Director Midwifery; Karen Dunne, Clerical Officer; Oisín Kerr; Killian Kerr; Aidan “Boots” Kerr; Caroline McCaul, Clinical Manager at NICU;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.