Louth has one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid in the country

Louth has registered 379 cases of Covid 19 in the past week to 9th July according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 294.1 per 100,000, the 5th lowest in the country and down from the previous rate of 318.1 per 100,000 the week before.
Nationally, Laois, Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary and Kilkenny have the highest incidence rate and the lowest incidence rates are in counties Monaghan, Mayo, Cavan and Longford.
The median age of those testing positive in Louth was 41.
The figures come with the proviso that they do not account for home antigen tests recorded as positive on the HSE website and only include positive PCR tests.
Marshes has received another vote of confidence with the arrival of new tenant, Thérapie Clinic, which is to open a branch at the centre on Thursday, 21 July
