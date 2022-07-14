Marshes in Dundalk gets another boost with arrival of Thérapie Clinic

Marshes Shopping Centre has received another vote of confidence with the arrival of new tenant, Thérapie Clinic, which will open a branch beside the River Cafe at The Ramparts next Thursday 21 July.

Thérapie is an award-winning brand, established in 2001, offering a range of treatments from lip-fillers, laser hair removal, anti-ageing and advanced skin care. The Dundalk centre, which in 17 years has grown to become the north east’s premier retail destination, has welcomed the arrival of the well-known and fast-growing aesthetic clinic chain.

Its arrival follows the opening of JD Sports and bubble tea café Teatopon, indicating that the future looks very bright for Marshes.

“We are delighted Thérapie has chosen Marshes as the venue for its latest outlet,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell. During these testing times, their arrival is certainly a vote of confidence in the future of our centre. Marshes wishes Thérapie every success for its future here.”

The award-winning Marshes, which opened in 2005, was built at a cost of €150million and is continually hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland. It has transformed the commercial heart of Dundalk and directly employs over 900 people. Tenants include Irish, UK, US and European chains, alongside several local traders.