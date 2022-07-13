Search

13 Jul 2022

Kids from Dundalk's The House in Coxs Demesne create 3D sculpture

Kids from Dundalk's The House in Coxs Demesne create 3D sculpture

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

Creative children in The House in Coxs Demesne created a stunning sculpture as part of a recent 'The World is a Stage' project.

The main aim of the art worshops was to introduce the children to a new concept in art, which was sculpture.

A number of kids from the After Schools Project, which is based in The House in Coxs Demesne, worked alongside local artist Michael Stafford to complete the impressive project.

The funding and support that they received from Creative Ireland made this possible.

The children worked with Michael in various workshops and came up with some great ideas which eventually became their free-standing sculpture.

The After Schools Project said they were absolutely delighted to be part of this creation and thanked Creative Ireland, Michael Stafford and of course their highly imaginative and creative children.

Michael said: “‘All the World is a Stage’ is a sculpture project teaching children the methods and concepts behind modern 3D art.

“Like all art practices it starts with research and as with this project, it works in four different stages.
“Stage one is collage making, cutting colours and shapes from magazine, these collages are fundamental parts of stage two and three, which is painting and 3D maquettes; stage one to three are the designs behind the large scale sculpture.”

The 3D sculpture was displayed in the Market Square in town on Saturday thanks to BIDS manager Martin McElligott as part of the SEEK Festival to give the public the opportunity to view the amazing sculture created by the kids.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media