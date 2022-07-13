Plans underway for new housing development in Blackrock
Plans are underway for a new housing development of 13 houses in Blackrock, according to a new planning application lodged with Louth County Council.
B Heaney has applied to the local authority for planning permission for the new development at Birch's Lane, Blackrock, Co Louth. The proposed development comprises ten, four bedroom semi-detached and three, three bedroom terrace units. The planning application also includes alterations to existing site entrance and all associated site development works.
A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by 5 September, with submissions due by 15 August.
