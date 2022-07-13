Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 13 July 2022

The death has occurred of Gerry McArdle formerly of Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 12 July 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Blackrock Clinic Dublin. Gerry will be sadly missed by his brother Paddy and his wife Mary, nephews Justin and Jeffrey, nieces Karen, Gillian and Claire and their partners Martin, Ray, Aidan and Aoife, great-nephews and nieces, the McArdle family Blackrock, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Paddy, Old Bridge House, Mount Hamilton, Carrick Road, from Friday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House private on Saturday morning, by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pat Murphy of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday 12 July 2022, peacefully, at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Kitty, brothers Declan and Dessie, sister in-law Anne, Pat will be sadly missed by his loving sister Ann and her husband Mickey Brady their children Catherine and Claire and his grand-niece Afia, Catherine's husband Paul, Claire's partner Raymond, brothers Jimmy and Mickey, sisters in-law Bee, Helen and Imelda, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home, Pearse Park, from 2pm to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11.10am proceeding on foot to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for funeral mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private on Friday morning by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Rogers (née Matthews) of Charleville, Dunleer, Louth and late of Tower View, Tinure

Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her father Phil, mother Philomena, Sisters Kate and Joanne. Sadly, missed by her loving husband George Her sons, Sean, Colm, Philip and Martin, daughters Yvonne,Christine and Cathy, Son-in-law Barry, Daughter-in-law Annemarie, Partners Shirley, Sharon, Dean, Lauren and James, grandchildren Katlynn, Kyle, Luke, Keeley, Keane, Tyler, Sofia, Eoin, Hannah, Maize, Chloe, Kayleigh, Kaylon and Evan, great-granddaughter Lucy, step-children Daniel, Megan and Becky. nephews, nieces, erlatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence Wednesday 5pm to 8pm and Thursday 5pm to 8pm. Removal Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tinure, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards at Dardistown, Crematorium at 1pm. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

May she rest in peace



