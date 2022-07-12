Search

13 Jul 2022

Louth Whiskey Society to host tasting event for charity

At The Bayview Tavern in Blackrock

Louth Whiskey Society to host tasting event for charity

Louth Whiskey Society to host tasting event for charity

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Jul 2022 8:30 PM

Louth Whiskey Society along with Tullamore D.E.W. will host a tasting event on Wednesday 20 July in The Bayview Tavern in Blackrock, with ticket sales from the event to be donated to a local charity.

The society hosts regular tastings throughout Louth, to enjoy, celebrate and learn about Irish Whiskey. It was established by Lorcan Dunne and Anthony Sheehy, founder of Irish Whiskey Auctions.

The theme of the event is “Bog Roots and Symbiosis” and is presented by global ambassador Kevin Pigott. Kevin is the Global Culture and Distillery Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding wood maturation and Coopering. Kevin will discuss how the flavor of whiskey is impacted by things like tree roots, nutrient exchange, oak flavor compounds, the toasting and charring process, mycorrhizal networks and the art of blending.

Tullamore, a small town with a big reputation in Irish whiskey, is home to a legendary whiskey with over 192 years of history. Set in the heart of Ireland, the grain to glass distillery spans a whopping 58 acres where they mill, mash, ferment, distill, mature and bottle whiskey all on one site. 11 million liters of whiskey are produced each year, making Tullamore D.E.W. one of the finest examples of Ireland’s whiskey renaissance.

Kevin will be showcasing whiskeys from the new distillery, including Fruity Single Malt, Rich Pot Still and Golden Grain. When guests arrive at the Bayview they will receive a complimentary Apple Dew Cocktail. 

Lineup of the whiskeys for the event:

  • Apple Dew Cocktail
  • Honey Liqueur
  • 12 year old Special Reserve
  • 18 year old Single Malt
  • Experimental blend from Be the Blender machine
  • Cask Strength Surprise

You can buy tickets for the event here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media