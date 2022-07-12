Health and Wellness retreat to be held in Louth Village

Fiona McCabe from Carlingford and Grainne Fox from Dundalk, both met quite by chance when Fiona was finishing a meeting, and Grainne was starting one, Fiona stayed to attend Grainne’s meeting, and through this chance meeting a concept was born.

Both had a dream of running a retreat for so long (20yrs or more) and are now putting their heads together to work with each other on making the dream come through Fiona’s background is in Aromatherapy and Yoga Facial.

Grainne’s background in Naturopathic Nutrition and a Keep Fit Instructor.

Their first ever retreat will be held on Tuesday 23rd August in Louth Community Hub, Louth Village, registering at 9:45am and finishing up at 16:30pm.

On their retreats, they pride ourselves on their holistic approach to health and wellness, and concentrate on movement, aromatic oils, nutrition and mindfulness to stimulate the connections both in the body and the brain.

This retreat is for everyone, for those who lead busy lives, who would like to reset, recharge their minds, so that they could live longer healthier lives.

Contact Grainne 086-8091023/Fiona 087-2337282 for further information.