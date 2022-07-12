Dundalk Pride events continue today

This year's Dundalk Pride will started last night with the opening of a “History of Pride Exhibition” at the Louth County Museum.

Events will continue on today with a Pride Storytime event in Dundalk Library at 2.30pm followed by a LGBT coffee and chat from 3-5pm.

On Thursday a Youth Pride event aimed at the 12-17 year old age group will take place at the Outcomers Centre at Roden Place from 10am to 8pm.

A Pre Pride Party will be held in the Bartender on Friday from 9pm, while Saturday will see a Family Pride Day held in Market Square 12 pm-6.30pm that will include circus performers and all day entertainment followed by a Pride Party at The Venue at the Imperial Hotel 10pm till late.

Speaking to the Democrat Bernie Quinn, from Dundalk Outcomers said:

“We’re delighted to be back, this is a big one for us because we are taking Dundalk pride out into the streets and out into the town square.

“We’re really excited it’s going to be a great festival there’s lots going on throughout the week culminating in the pride day on Saturday.”

She also spoke about the Youth Pride Event taking place in Outcomers on Thursday.

“Dundalk Outcomers was the first organisation ever to host a pride that is completely focused on people under the age of 18, we've been doing it for ten years.

“Pride in a lot of cases is focused around pubs and parties, so we have a full day of events for young people in Outcomers where they get to celebrate themselves and celebrate being part of the LGBT community in lots of different ways.

“ So we'll have workshops going on and a concert and a BBQ and its gives them a chance to chat about what their lives are like.

“We bring young people from across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan to it and it gives them a chance to make friedns with people they probably wouldn't usually get the chance to meet up with in a safe and welcoming environment.

“It's also a chance for them to celebrate pride in their own hometown, outside of a major city,” she added.

Last year, Outcomers Dundalk launched a successful local campaign called Proud in Louth, which saw rainbow pride flags go up in businesses and services and sports clubs in towns and villages across Louth, causing a splash of colour of visibility for the LGBT+ community in the wee county Louth.

This year, the group are looking to do the same across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan and are seeking to provide pride flags to businesses, services, community groups and sports clubs across the Northeast for free, to display for the month of July.

Bernie said:

“So far we've delivered over 500 flags and we have a delivery of another 600 that will go out over the coming days that hopefully will go out across the region.

“We're seeing flags flying in small towns and villages and we're posting them online daily so its absolutely brilliant to see.”

Those wishing to receive a pride flag can contact flags@outcomers.org or phone 042 9329816.

Photos can be shared on their @proudinthenortheast instagram page.