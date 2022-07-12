Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 12 July 2022

The death has occurred of Clare McGrath (née Murphy) of Mountpleasant, Newry Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Curam Care Home, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late James, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary and dear sister of Brendan and the late Molly, Jack, Willie and Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her brother Brendan, Mountpleasant from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 11.20am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Collette Meehan (née Smyth) of Cortial, Kilkerly, Dundalk and formerly of Clogherhead, Co. Louth



On 10 July 2022, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Collette, daughter of the late Paddy and Hanna Smyth, dear wife of Joseph and sister of Oliver, Michael, Brendan, Marian, Patricia, Dymphna, Deloras, Laura and the late Martin. Collette will be sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, from 2pm until 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jean Malone (née Clarke) of Williamstown, Castlebellingham and late of Whiterath, Dromiskin, Co Louth

In her 85th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, surrounded by her family. Jean, beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Deirdre, Jennifer, David, Martin, Linda, Andrew and Maria. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Dan, Paddy, Christy and Noel.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and John, Maria’s partner Charles, sisters Dolores, Rosaleen and Agnes, grandchildren Emma, Lisa, Harry and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially James.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am from her daughter Maria’s home, Williamstown, Castlebellingham, walking from The Pound to Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

May she rest in peace