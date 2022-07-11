Rise in number of electric cars in Louth continues
The rise in the number of electric cars registered in Louth is continuing, according to figures released last week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
In the first six months of 2022, 160 electric cars were licensed for the first time in Louth. This compares to 200 for the whole of 2021, 68 in 2020 and 81 in 2019.
There has also been a huge increase in the number of hybrid cars licensed for the first time in Louth. Between January and June of this year, 423 hybrid cars, which includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, were registered in Louth. This compares to 555 for the whole of 2021, 297 in 2020 and 237 in 2019.
Of the 1,503 cars licensed for the first time in Louth between January and June of this year, 520 were petrol cars and 382 were diesel. The rest comprised 160 electric, 350 hybrid, 73 plug-in electric hybrid and 18 were categorised as other.
The installation of solar panels on the Town Hall in Dundalk is one of the ways Louth County Council is tackling climate change
