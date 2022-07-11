Louth County Council to hold first cross-border PEACEPLUS Partnership meeting

Louth County Council are set to hold the first PEACEPLUS Partnership meeting on 14 July 2022 at Louth County Council, County Hall. PEACEPLUS is a new European Union funding programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and Irish border counties, through the development of co-designed action plans.

Building upon the work of the previous PEACE and INTERREG Programmes, the aim of the initial meeting is to introduce the partnership and explore each role in the co-design of the PEACEPLUS Action Plan, which will be based on the following themes:

Local community regeneration and transformation

Thriving and peaceful communities

Celebrating cultures and diversity

This council-led partnership will provide opportunities to develop local projects across these various areas.

Grainne Flanagan, Acting Administrative Officer, Louth County Council, said: “We look forward to meeting with the Partnership and co-designing an action plan that can further promote peace between our border communities and have a long-lasting positive impact on our communities.”

The PEACEPLUS Partnership is made up of elected members, relevant statutory bodies and social partners from various community groups. These include, members of An Garda Síochána, Tusla, Department of Social Protection, Church of Ireland, Louth & Meath Education and Training Board, Dundalk Youth Centre, Outcomers, SOSAD, Failte Abhaile, Carlingford-Louth Heritage, New Leaf, Deehub, Mid-Louth Youth Service, Culture Connect, Faughart Community Group, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and Councillors from the Dundalk and Ardee Municipal Districts and from the Borough District of Drogheda