Search

11 Jul 2022

Dundalk councillor proposes Ravensdale reservoir to supply water to north Louth

Dundalk Municipal District

Dundalk councillor proposes Ravensdale reservoir to supply water to north Louth

Dundalk councillor proposes Ravensdale reservoir to supply water to north Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Cllr John Reilly has asked Louth County Council about the water reservoir in Ravensdale, to find out its future plans for the reservoir, and if it can it be used to supply mains water to the local people of Ravensdale and Faughart.

Cllr Reilly raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, saying that he was out at the entrance to the reservoir that day and that it was in an “atrocious” condition. The Fine Gael councillor said that the water from the reservoir is still in use by the distillery that is located on the site of at the old Harp Brewery in Dundalk, and that it was the main supply of water to the town in the 1970's.

He added that there are people in the north Louth area, including in the Faughart and Ravensdale areas who have no access to the mains water supply and wondered if this could be used to supply them. Cllr Reilly said he was trying to find out who owns the water reservoir, and asked if Louth County Council could make a site visit to the reservoir.

In response Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh told the meeting that the reservoir was probably transferred to Irish Water and may no longer be in the ownership of Louth County Council. Mr McCreesh said he would follow up on the matter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media