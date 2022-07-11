Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 July 2022

The death has occurred of Jean Malone (née Clarke) of Williamstown, Castlebellingham and late of Whiterath, Dromiskin, Co Louth



In her 85th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, surrounded by her family. Jean, beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Deirdre, Jennifer, David, Martin, Linda, Andrew and Maria. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Dan, Paddy, Christy and Noel.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and John, Maria’s partner Charles, sisters Dolores, Rosaleen and Agnes, grandchildren Emma, Lisa, Harry and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially James.

House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Reilly (née O'Hanlon) of Upper Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Peter, daughter of the late John and Bridget, dear mother of John, Kathleen, Briege, Miriam, Tommy and the late Baby Thomas, adored granny of Claire, Grace, Jason, Colin, Katie, David, Sarah, Cora, Peter and Julia and sister of Teresa, Agnes, Gerry (Chester) and the late Paddy, Josie, Owenie, John, Teeny, Kathleen and Maryann.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brother, sons-in-law Martin, Seamus and Mark, daughters-in-law Carol and Ricka, sisters-in-law Ethel and Jannette, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Briege Upper Glenmore on Monday from 2pm-10pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Anne's Church, Mullaghbuoy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Birches, Rathabbey, donations box and envelopes at the funeral home, reposal residence and Church. House private on Tuesday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Begley formerly of Carhue, Croom, Co. Limerick and St John of Gods, Drumcar, Co. Louth

On July 9 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of St John of Gods Nursing Home, Drumcar. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, staff and residents of St John of Gods, relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday evening, 11 July, in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to arrive Tuesday, 12th July, in St Mary's Church, Croom, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom. No flowers or cards, please. All donations to St John of Gods, Drumcar.

May he rest in peace