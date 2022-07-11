Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Monday will be the warm and dry with good spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 or 27 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes.
Monday night will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
