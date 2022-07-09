Search

09 Jul 2022

Louth cllr calls for barrier at Carlingford Greenway after child has 'very bad fall'

Dundalk Municipal District July meeting

Louth cllr calls for barrier at Carlingford Greenway after child has 'very bad fall'

Louth cllr calls for barrier at Carlingford Greenway after child has 'very bad fall'

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Jul 2022 8:30 PM

Cllr Antóin Watters has asked Louth County Council to look into putting up a barrier on parts of the Carlingford Greenway after a six year old child had a "very bad fall" recently.

Cllr Watters raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, where he told the members present that a woman was in contact with him regarding “a very bad fall” that her child had off the side of a footpath on the Carlingford Greenway, “into very dangerous stones” at the marina.

“The council have said that they're going to put up signs", continued Cllr Watters, but added that “this is not good enough. It was a six year old girl on a bike that fell over the side of a cliff. I'd say it was 10,12,14 foot drop - she's very lucky to be still here so it was a lesson for us."

The Sinn Féin councillor said that he thinks the Council needs to engage with the landowners there, as there is a special arrangement with the landowners and Louth Council, adding, "so we need to put that as a priority to put some sort of barrier up, before God forbid, someone is very badly hurt."

In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Martin McCreesh, told the meeting that the land was in private ownership and that Louth County Council have an arrangement with the owner, where they have a right of access. He added that they are checking with the legal side of things to see what can they can do."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media