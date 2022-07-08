Dundalk sees large rise in the number of people signing on Live Register

There has been a large annual increase in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

3,688 people signed on the Live Register in June of this year, compared to 3,233 in June 2021, representing an increase of 14.1%. On a monthly basis, 288 more people signed on in Dundalk in June compared to May 2022, an increase of 8.5%.

Overall in Louth, 8,021 people signed on in June 2022, compared to 7,339 in June 2021 - an increase of 9.3%. On a monthly basis, 551 more people signed on in June than May 2022, an increase of 7.4%.

Looking at the rest of the county, Ardee saw an annual increase of 9.6% in the number of people signing on, with 855 signing on in June of this year compared to 780 in June 2021. On a monthly basis, the increase was 9.1% with 71 more people signing on in June than May 2022.

Drogheda saw the lowest annual increase in Louth. 3,478 signed on in Drogheda in June of this year, compared to 3,326 in June 2021 - an increase of 4.6%. On a monthly basis however, 192 more people signed on in Drogheda in June than in May 2022, an increase of 5.8%.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted Live Register increased by 4.1% to 184,600 over the month to June 2022. There were 7,147 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for June 2022, an increase of 6,941 from May 2022.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive can access a wide range of Department of Social Protection (DSP) supports. The majority of new applications for income support from people of working age are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for that person is identified. This facilitates access to existing part-time work supports where appropriate. In the event that a person is on JA for 50 claim paid days or more, in addition to other criteria, they are counted on the Live Register.