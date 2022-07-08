Cllr Sheridan secures Louth Village junction review

Louth Councillor John Sheridan has secured a review of safety at a busy junction in the centre Louth Village.

At this week's meeting of Ardee Municipal District, Cllr Sheridan tabled a motion seeking a traffic count and review of traffic calming in Louth Village. The Council have committed to reviewing the matter.

Cllr Sheridan said, "the main junction in Louth Village is very busy, this has been raised with me by many locals. The R171 is a main artery to and from Dundalk while there is a lot of cross-country traffic to the M1 and agricultural traffic using the junction daily. There is also a fantastic well-used playground at the cross roads. With so many children crossing, we need to review the current junction and the safety of it."

“I have asked that the council would carry out a traffic count in Louth Village with a view to installing traffic calming measures in the village centre and to investigate if traffic lights (pedestrian or otherwise) are required”.

"I welcome the commitment from Louth County Council for a review. I know that similar sized villages like Knockbridge and Dromiskin are due to get ramps, so hopefully Louth Village can too. I note that in the centre of the village there are six estates on the opposite side of the road to the playground, so that's a lot of children and adults crossing a busy junction to get to the playground. I welcome the support of other councillors on this matter"

Responding to the motion, the Director of Services said: "The area engineer will examine the issues raised and will report back."