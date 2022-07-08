Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 8 July 2022

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Rigney of 62 Beechwood Drive and late of Mountain View, Dunleer and Lacha, Borris-in-Ossary, Co. Laois

In his 86th year, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Joan (née Delaney) and their infant son Paul. Sadly missed by his partner Margaret, children John, Elizabeth, Liam, Martina, Declan, Caroline, Lorraine, Bernadette, Martin, Aidan, Celina and Mary, his 25 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Josie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all the Cassidy family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at 62 Beechwood Drive on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 7pm walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Irish Kidney Association.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née McDonagh) of Ashbrook Avenue, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth



Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sons Martin and Peter, daughters Roisin and Karen and grandson Baby Martin James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Teresa Ellen, son Patrick, grandchildren Gina, Alanna, Charmine, Seamus, Aaliyah, Peter, Joshua, Martin, Patrick, Kayleeanne, Richard, Jayson, Patrick and Michael, sisters Lena, Nora and Margaret, brothers Richard, John and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street to St. Nicholas' Church on Friday, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charles Pobjoy of Kilmacanogue, Wicklow / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, after a long illness. Beloved husband of the recently departed Ingrid, much loved father of Lillevan, father-in-law of Soojin and loving brother of Cecil and Elizabeth. He will be sadly missed by his family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral and Committal Service on Monday 11 July, 2022 at 2.30pm in Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray.

May he rest in peace