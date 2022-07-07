Dundalk couple opening their garden to public to raise funds for Hospice

Gerard and Carmel McHugh in their beautiful garden
It is that time of year again when Gerard and Carmel McHugh open their prizewinning garden as a fundraiser for North Louth Hospice.
Drumcask, Priorland Road, Dundalk (A91 R6E8) is home to an eclectic collection of plants which are only gradually revealed as you journey around the garden.
The couple are delighted to once again welcome the public into their beautiful garden to raise funds for the local charity, which relies entirely on local support.
Gerard said: "We started doing an open day for the Hospice in 2017 as a novel way to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”
This will be the fifth year they have opened their stunning garden to the public to raise money for North Louth Hospice.
The open day is Saturday July 16th, 2-5pm and all are welcome.
