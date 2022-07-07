First north-south youth forum a resounding success says Louth councillor

The first north-south youth forum met recently in Belfast to discuss the main issues affecting young people on the island of Ireland. Youth organisations from the four provinces met to analyse their findings that were gathered from local workshops across the island. These workshops saw hundreds of young people attend and have their voice heard. Louth, Galway, Cork and Derry/Londenderry were represented at the forum.

Chris Quinn, Director of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum, who hosted the forum stated that it was “vital that politicians north and south begin listening and acting on the views of young people”.

Increased resources for youth mental health services was the seen as the main issue affecting young people today. Better relationships with policing, identity, poverty, education and drug and alcohol misuse were other major issues discussed by the young people.

Louth's Cllr Paddy McQuillan (below), who attended the forum, was the only representative there from the political sphere. “It was an honour to be able to attend, to hear the issues affecting our youth and I was delighted to have been able to speak with the young people there", he commented.

"It was apparent that whatever their cultural or social background, issues affecting young people are very similar. The lack of mental health services throughout the island was alarmingly apparent. It is clear that the youth want their voices heard on such pressing issues”.

Chloe Kelly who represented Youth Work Ireland Louth said, “The Forum has been an incredible experience for young people across the island who want to have their say on matters that affect them.”

The findings will be put together in a manifesto and presented to The Oireachtas, the North South Ministerial Council and Stormant, when it returns.

“It’s an old cliché but the youth really are our future, so we must care for them. The policy makers north and south must sit up and listen to the findings of this North South Youth Forum and act on them. I would like to congratulate all the young people who participated in this important research and in particular the four youth organisations that presented the findings”, Cllr Mc Quillan added.