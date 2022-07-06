Revenue data suggests over 1,000 vacant homes in Louth
Figures released today by Revenue in relation to vacant properties, that was compiled from preliminary analysis of the data on vacancy captured as part of the Local Property Tax (LPT) returns, suggest that there are over 1,000 vacant properties in Louth.
According to the data as of 20 June, 57,206 properties were indicated by their owners as being vacant as at 1 November 2021, according to the provisional analysis to date. The annual LPT liability associated with these properties is €12.4 million.
The report from Revenue says 1.8% of the share of vacant properties nationally were in Louth. This would suggest that there are 1,029 vacant properties in Louth.
Overall, 61% of vacant properties in Ireland were reported as being vacant for less than 12 months. In every Local Authority area, except Monaghan, at least 50% of vacant properties were reported as having been vacant for less than 12 months. In Monaghan, this figure is 47%.
The reasons for the properties being vacant in Louth and the percentage of each is as follows:
According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) preliminary results from Census 2022, the number of vacant dwellings on Sunday 3 April 2022 in Louth was 3,675.
However, Revenue says that the total number of properties on Revenue’s LPT register, for the valuation period 2022 to 2025, is not considered directly equivalent to the CSO’s figure for total housing stock as at 3 April 2022.
The LPT register comprises properties that have been recorded as liable for LPT, almost entirely via self -assessment notifications from property owners themselves; that is, properties are generally added to the LPT register once their liability for LPT is declared.
The CSO’s total housing stock is counted by Census enumerators, with each enumerator’s starting point being an address list for potential dwellings in their enumeration area; that is, dwellings are generally either removed from or categorised within the housing stock.
Revenue says therefore, that the LPT register may not include properties such as the following examples:
Similarly, Revenue says, the total number of vacant properties, as notified by property owners to Revenue, is not directly equivalent to the total number of vacant dwellings counted by Census enumerators as at 3 April 2022, for two main reasons.
More information on this can be found on the Revenue.ie website.
