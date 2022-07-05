Knockbridge Vintage Club Road Run is back

After a two-year break due to Covid, the Knockbridge Vintage Club is holding their annual Road Run and Coffee Morning on Sunday 17 July.
The day will kick off at 11.00am with a Coffee Morning in Knockbridge Community Centre.
The Road Run will depart at 1.30pm.
Cars and tractors are all welcome to join the Road Run.
Afterwards, the convoy will return to the Community Centre for a BBQ and entertainment.
All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.
For further information on Knockbridge Vintage Club events contact 087-2204261 / 087-976 3355 or check out the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook Page.
