Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 5 July 2022

The death has occurred of Anna O'Callaghan (née Agnew) of Annamar, Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth, A91 W3V9

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy, son Brendan, daughter Kathryn, parents Veronica and Tom, brother Thomas and sister Marian. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters and sons Emer, Ciaran, Donal, Aideen and Sinead, daughter-in-law Georgina, sons-in-law Paul, Dermot and Joey, grandchildren Oisín, Molly, Anna, Harry, Ryan, Billy, Eve, Ollie, Liam and Colm, brother Colm, sisters Veronica, Cathy and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connell (née Colleran) of Glasnevin and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth

On 28 June 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Mount Hybla Nursing Home; beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mother of Liam, Mary, Paul and the late Gerard and Deirdre and sister of the late Mollie. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, her cherished 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Thursday July 7 from 5pm to 7pm, with family in attendance. Removal to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East on Friday July 8, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery, St Paul’s Section. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to MS Ireland or Irish Heart Foundation.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Rafferty (née Coburn) of Crannard Gardens, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth



On July 3 2022, peacefully, at Carlingford Lodge Care Home, Maureen (née Coburn) dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh and cherished mother of Colum, Vincent, Brendan and Geraldine, formerly of 15 Crannard Gardens, Newry and McSwiney Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Maureen and Jackie, son-in-law Pat McKeown, sister Briege, brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Reposing at the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home on Tuesday 4pm - 9pm. Funeral on Wednesday at 12.15pm for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Southern Area Hospice.

May she rest in peace



