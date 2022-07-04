Creative Spark in Dundalk running exciting 3D printing challenge

Schools in the Louth area, along with other primary schools from around Ireland have been taking part in an exciting programme at Creative Spark in Dundalk that aims to motivate young people towards a career in science and technology.

Taiscéalaí is an accessible, innovative eight week programme that motivates young people to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM). Geared toward children from second to sixth class, students are presented with two exciting challenges, and using TinkerCAD online software, students in the program build a digital 3D model of their solution. With assistance from their teacher students have the opportunity to print their models on a 3D printer.

As part of the project students submit a short video detailing their design, printing process and learning outcomes to the National Challenge Committee for review.

This program is open to any primary school with access to a 3D printer. As part of STEAM outreach programme the Enterprise FabLab at Creative Spark enables schools who don’t have their own 3D printer to participate in the challenge. 3D printers are available for September 2022, January 2023 and April 2023 for schools in Louth, Meath, Monaghan or Cavan who wish to participate next year.

With thanks to Creative Spark's partners Inspire 3D, and Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR), so far, three National Schools in Louth have participated. Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Kilcurry, St. Brigid’s and St. Patrick’s, Drogheda and St. Joseph’s, Dundalk along with other primary schools from around Ireland have participated so far.

Creative Spark says it would like to congratulate Mr Duffy’s 5th class in Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Kilcurry, for winning the challenge under the Transport theme. It also congratulates the 6th class from Lisnafunchin National School for winning the challenge under the Useful Home/Classroom Product with their project “Practical Designs”.

Creative Spark, IMR, I-Form and Inspire 3D would also like to extend their congratulations to all the students, teachers and principals who participated. The quality of submissions were very high, indicating a bright future for STEAM sectors in the North East and Ireland.

Both, Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Kilcurry, and Lisnafunchin National School, were invited to tour the Irish Manufacturing Research Additive Manufacturing Lab, National Science Park, Mullingar on the 20th and 22nd of June for winning the challenge.

Inspire 3D became the first corporate sponsor of the STEAM outreach programme, by donating three Ultimaker 3D printers to Creative Spark and providing Teacher Training on 3D design and printing.

Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) is a leading manufacturing Research & Technology Organisation (RTO) working with global and indigenous brands to derisk and demystify new and emerging technologies & to deliver high-impact collaborative research. As part of its vision, IMR is committed to bridging the gap between the school's curriculum and industry needs by sparking excitement and enthusiasm in Advanced Manufacturing and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through its education programmes for primary and post-primary schools.

The Enterprise FabLab at Creative Spark, has a defined ambition to stimulate Enterprise, Creativity, Innovation and Education in the North-East region with support from Enterprise Ireland.

Creative spark invited primary schools across the North East region to register their interest in participating in a National 3D Printing Challenge – Taiscéalaí (Explorer), in partnership with Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) and I-Form, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.

If you are interested in joining Inspire 3D in sponsoring a STEAM education programme, or to register your interest in participating in any of their programmes, please email Jacqui at fablab@creativespark.ie.