Search

04 Jul 2022

Funding awarded to performing groups and musicians in Louth through Music Capital Scheme

Funding awarded to performing groups and musicians in Louth through Music Capital Scheme

Reporter:

Jason Newman

04 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Music Network today announced the results of the current round of the Music Capital Scheme. 

A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and 9 emerging musicians from across Ireland.  

Groups and performers in Louth were among those who received funding including the Scoraíocht Lann Léire group from Dunleer who received  €3,701 and emerging local musician Tadhg McDonnell Leahy who received €3,840.

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments in three discrete categories. 

The Scheme has enabled many thousands of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.  

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said: 

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to Music Network for managing this scheme. This round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched over a decade ago. I see this capital scheme as one of our key funding initiatives. It is great to see that my Department is once again in a position to financially support the scheme. 

“The Music Capital Scheme supports the purchase of musical instruments and is designed to respond to a broad range of capital needs within the music sector in Ireland. As a former music teacher, I know how important good quality musical instruments are to numerous bands and groups that engage with their local communities nationwide.” 

Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston said: 

“The Music Capital Scheme was established in 2008 and 468 awards have been made to date. In the current round, under Award 1 organisations working with older musicians and musicians with disabilities were prioritised. We’ve also introduced a brand-new award, for emerging musicians.   

“Our mission is to make high quality live music accessible to communities throughout Ireland, as well as to support musicians to excel in the performance and creation of music. The range of instruments provided through the Music Capital Scheme continues to make a significant impact on access to, and the quality of, music making and live music performance across Ireland.   

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in funding this valuable source of support for both musicians and music organisations.”  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media