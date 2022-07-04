Search

04 Jul 2022

Plans underway for new development at Dundalk North Business Park

Planning application lodged with Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Jul 2022 8:00 PM

Plans are underway for a new development at the Dundalk North Business Park on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.

Urban Green Private Ltd acting on behalf of Trippier Ltd, has applied to Louth County Council, seeking planning permission for a new warehouse of 37,289 square metres, that would include internal two storey ancillary offices and canteen area of 960 square metres, as well as a gate house of 42.2 square metres.

The application also includes provision for with parking for 150 no. cars, 50 HGV parking spaces and 30 covered bicycle spaces and is planned to be developed on a c.11.33 hectare site in the south section of the business park.

In a planning permission previously granted for a business park. this portion of the site contained eight buildings with a combined floor area of 39,763 square metres. This application, if permitted and commenced, would replace that element in that permission. Access to the development inside the site would be from the recently constructed internal road network. 

A decision is due on the application by 23 August with submissions due by 2 August 2022.

Local News

