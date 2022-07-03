PHOTOS: Detached two storey castle house in Mount Avenue

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Greene Property present 3, The Rise, Mount Avenue, Dundalk for sale. This is a detached two storey castle house with adjoining garage and substantial gardens front and back in one of the most desirable areas in Dundalk.
This exceptional family home comes to the market in excellent condition throughout offering generous living accommodation which includes the attic converted to a large playroom.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.