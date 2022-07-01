Contract for meeting space at Peters Hill Drogheda awarded to Tipperary company

Louth County Council has announced that following a competitive tender process, the contract for a New Shared Meeting Space at Peters Hill, Drogheda has been awarded to Glas Civil Engineering Ltd, Co Tipperary.

This project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Peters Hill occupies an elevated site overlooking the town of Drogheda and across to the tower at Millmount on the River Boyne.

The Council says that the square will be a space where people can relax, sit down and enjoy a chat.

It will feature high quality paving and seating, a bespoke sculptural art work and “soft planting” and “street tree planting”.

This new shared meeting space at Peters Hill, is envisaged as a pedestrian space that will be formed using high quality and durable materials, with vehicular access to St Peter’s Church retained.

Seating, signage and information etc will be located within the space to safeguard the setting and views of protected structures.

Removal of existing car parking and redesign of the space will allow an open area and vista for the protected structures that front onto Peters Hill meeting space with reallocation of existing Blue Badge or wheelchair accessible parking to an adjoining street.