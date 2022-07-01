Search

01 Jul 2022

Ardee Golf Notes: Susan Corcoran claims highly competitive Presidents Prize

Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

01 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Saturday 25th June, 18 Hole Fourball Stableford

1st           Keith Hargadon & John O’Flaherty            45 pts

2nd          John Leech & Ollie McGeogh                     43 pts (ob9)

3rd           Shay Leonard & Declan Grennan              43 pts

 

Sunday 26th June, Semi-Open 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Donal Grimes & Friends

1st           Eugene Roe            39 pts (ob9)

2nd          Andy Devine           39 pts (ob9)

3rd           John P. Malone        39 pts

Gross       Tristan Harper         34 pts

LADIES

Wednesday 22nd June

President’s (Imelda Hurst) Prize

1st           Susan Corcoran       67 pts

2nd          Ann Caspary           67  pts

3rd           Mary Olsen             67  pts

Gross    Karen Forrester          68  pts

9 Hole   Angela McCabe           20  pts

