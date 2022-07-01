Ardee Golf Notes: Susan Corcoran claims highly competitive Presidents Prize

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 25th June, 18 Hole Fourball Stableford
1st Keith Hargadon & John O’Flaherty 45 pts
2nd John Leech & Ollie McGeogh 43 pts (ob9)
3rd Shay Leonard & Declan Grennan 43 pts
Sunday 26th June, Semi-Open 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Donal Grimes & Friends
1st Eugene Roe 39 pts (ob9)
2nd Andy Devine 39 pts (ob9)
3rd John P. Malone 39 pts
Gross Tristan Harper 34 pts
LADIES
Wednesday 22nd June
President’s (Imelda Hurst) Prize
1st Susan Corcoran 67 pts
2nd Ann Caspary 67 pts
3rd Mary Olsen 67 pts
Gross Karen Forrester 68 pts
9 Hole Angela McCabe 20 pts
