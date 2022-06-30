Gallery: Ardee St Mary's Awards night 2022

Earlier this month, Ardee St Mary's GAA took the opportunity to finally honour those who helped them bring great success to the club with the long awaited return of their annual awards night.
Held at St Mary's clubhouse, the night saw members find out who had won countless player of the year awards from last season, along with presentations with some of the trophies they won in 2021, including the the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup won by the Seniors.
Below is a selection of pictures from what was a great night of celebrations. Do you recognize anyone in the photo gallery? Make sure to tag them in the comments.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
