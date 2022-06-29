Search

29 Jun 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

29 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

24.06.22

1.            Trap 2    HELLO WOOLIE             29.14     Owned & trained by Nicole McLoughlin

2.            Trap 1    SAYS YOU SPOOFER      21.71     Owned & trained by G F Gorman

3.            Trap 3    ABBEYVILLE LION         21.93     Owned & trained by Tom Egan

4.            Trap 6    LOCO LEMON                28.93     Owned & trained by Harry Caldwell & Laura Caldwell

5.            Trap 2    JOLLIFICATION             29.41     Owned & trained by Nigel McGarry

6.            Trap 6    TOOLBOX TALK             21.74     Owned & trained by Cathal McGhee

7.            Trap 6    ARDNASOOL DUFFY      29.00      Owned by Adrian McGhee & trained by Cathal McGhee

8.            Trap 1    KNOCKNAREA SYD       29.02      Owned & trained by Michael Corr

Sam Ezenwaka brace not enough as Bay FC succumb to league leaders Trim Celtic

Fyffes Dundalk League Game of the Week: Shamrocks FC win top of the table clash

Joe Carroll: Kenny’s back on song - so too is Murphy on the mic

25.06.22

1.            Trap 1    MILLDEAN AUDI           21.66      Owned by M&H Racing Syndicate & trained by Frank Courtney

2.            Trap 4    GLORIOUS VICTOR       29.13      Owned by Daniel Kerr & trained by Michael Taggart

3.            Trap 2    DRUMNAFERN IDOL      29.01      Owned & trained by Eugene Skeffington

4.            Trap 1    ABIGAILS FANTASY       21.58      Owned by The-Liquorice-Allsorts- Syndicate & trained by Kurtis Bain

5.            Trap 5    MUCHO MACHO FRED   21.73      Owned & trained by Sean Hagan & Eamon Devlin

6.            Trap 2    NEWYORK SERENADE   29.05      Owned by Liam McLoughlin & Thomas McGuirk and trained by M Lanney

7.            Trap 5    WESTSIDE FRANK        21.57      Owned & trained by Martin Lanney

8.            Trap 6    CRAFTY BONANZA        28.57      Owned by David-Gerry-Danny-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

9.            Trap 5    ABIGAILS SAM             31.92      Owned by The-Liquorice-Allsorts- Syndicate & trained by Kurtis Bain

10.          Trap 3    HAWKFIELD AVA           21.07      Owned by Jerry Connors & trained by Jamie McGee

11.          Trap 4    EARLY PILGRIM             28.84      Owned by Brendan Mullan & James Mullan and trained by B Mullan

12.          Trap 4    MUCHO MACHO ELLA    29.13       Owned & trained by Sean Hagan and Eamon Devlin

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media