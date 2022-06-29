The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
24.06.22
1. Trap 2 HELLO WOOLIE 29.14 Owned & trained by Nicole McLoughlin
2. Trap 1 SAYS YOU SPOOFER 21.71 Owned & trained by G F Gorman
3. Trap 3 ABBEYVILLE LION 21.93 Owned & trained by Tom Egan
4. Trap 6 LOCO LEMON 28.93 Owned & trained by Harry Caldwell & Laura Caldwell
5. Trap 2 JOLLIFICATION 29.41 Owned & trained by Nigel McGarry
6. Trap 6 TOOLBOX TALK 21.74 Owned & trained by Cathal McGhee
7. Trap 6 ARDNASOOL DUFFY 29.00 Owned by Adrian McGhee & trained by Cathal McGhee
8. Trap 1 KNOCKNAREA SYD 29.02 Owned & trained by Michael Corr
25.06.22
1. Trap 1 MILLDEAN AUDI 21.66 Owned by M&H Racing Syndicate & trained by Frank Courtney
2. Trap 4 GLORIOUS VICTOR 29.13 Owned by Daniel Kerr & trained by Michael Taggart
3. Trap 2 DRUMNAFERN IDOL 29.01 Owned & trained by Eugene Skeffington
4. Trap 1 ABIGAILS FANTASY 21.58 Owned by The-Liquorice-Allsorts- Syndicate & trained by Kurtis Bain
5. Trap 5 MUCHO MACHO FRED 21.73 Owned & trained by Sean Hagan & Eamon Devlin
6. Trap 2 NEWYORK SERENADE 29.05 Owned by Liam McLoughlin & Thomas McGuirk and trained by M Lanney
7. Trap 5 WESTSIDE FRANK 21.57 Owned & trained by Martin Lanney
8. Trap 6 CRAFTY BONANZA 28.57 Owned by David-Gerry-Danny-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
9. Trap 5 ABIGAILS SAM 31.92 Owned by The-Liquorice-Allsorts- Syndicate & trained by Kurtis Bain
10. Trap 3 HAWKFIELD AVA 21.07 Owned by Jerry Connors & trained by Jamie McGee
11. Trap 4 EARLY PILGRIM 28.84 Owned by Brendan Mullan & James Mullan and trained by B Mullan
12. Trap 4 MUCHO MACHO ELLA 29.13 Owned & trained by Sean Hagan and Eamon Devlin
